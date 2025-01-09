Gnanasara thero sentenced to 9 months for defaming Islam

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has sentenced the General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) organization, Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, to 9 months of simple imprisonment for making a defamatory statement about the religion of Islam.

Announcing the verdict, Colombo Additional Magistrate Pasan Amarasena also imposed a fine of Rs. 1,500 on the defendant.

The case was filed under Section 291 of the Penal Code, accusing Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero of violating ethnic harmony by stating, “Islam is a cancer… it must be eradicated” during a press conference held in the Kirulapone area on July 16, 2016.

The sentence was issued following an earlier arrest warrant after Gnanasara Thero failed to appear before the court regarding these charges.

UPDATE – 03:45 PM:

Colombo Additional Magistrate Pasan Amarasena today rejected the bail application filed on behalf of Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) organization.