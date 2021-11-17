Two cops interdicted over death of man under police custody

Two officers attached to Panamure Police have been interdicted in connection with the death of a man who was in police custody.

A 38-year-old father of three, a resident of Welipotha Yaya, Panamura, who was arrested following a complaint lodged by his wife over a family dispute, has reportedly hanged himself inside the police cell and he died on admission to the hospital.

However, the residents of the area, who were up in arms about the said incident, alleged that the deceased was subjected to assault while in custody. A tense situation ensued in front of the Panamure police station this morning.

Traffic on the Kolonna – Embilipitiya road has also been disrupted due to the situation.

A group of members of the Samagi Jana Balawega engaged in a protest in Parliament today against this incident.