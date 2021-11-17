Nov 17 2021 November 17, 2021 November 17, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Maximum retail prices for essential drugs announced

Maximum retail prices (MRP) have been imposed on 131 types of 60 essential medicinal drugs by the State Ministry of Pharmaceutical Production, Supply and Regulation.

In a communiqué, Secretary to the State Ministry, Dr. R.M.S.K. Rathnayake noted that selling these drugs above the maximum retail prices is against the law.

The general public can inform the state ministry of such irregularities via the following e-mail address: complaints@nmra.gov.lk

The list is as follows:

Maximum retail prices for medicine in Sri Lanka
Maximum retail prices for medicine in Sri Lanka
Maximum retail prices for medicine in Sri Lanka
Maximum retail prices for medicine in Sri Lanka
Maximum retail prices for medicine in Sri Lanka
Maximum retail prices for medicine in Sri Lanka

