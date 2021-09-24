Two dead, one injured in accidental trap gun discharge

Two persons aged 60 and 46 years were killed when a trap gun set up for hunting triggered in the Muriyakalla tank grounds in Tirappane, Anuradhapura last evening (September 23).

According to reports, a third person, who was with the aforesaid two men, was injured when another trap-gun was discharged on his way back into the jungle after seeking help from the villagers.

He was hospitalized following the incident.

A suspect has been arrested by the Tirappane Police in connection to the incident while several suspicious items in his possession have been seized.