Two health workers of National Institute of Mental Health arrested over patient’s death

Posted by Editor on July 28, 2023 - 9:25 pm

Two assistant health workers of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) in Mulleriyawa have been arrested this evening (July 28) over the death of a patient.

The 48-year-old patient is believed to have been suffering from bipolar disorder, and had been admitted to Ward 08 of the NIMH on July 20, sources revealed.

The deceased patient was a resident of Watareka.

He had reportedly succumbed to injuries sustained following an assault by NMIH staffers, while they were allegedly attempting to restrain the patient.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Divisional Crime Detective Bureau of the Nugegoda Division.