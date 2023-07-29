Kotelawala Defence University Wing to be set up in Kurunegala

Work in progress to set up another General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) Wing at the Kurunegala District, Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne reiterated on Friday (July 28).

“This expansion will offer students of our nation an unparalleled opportunity to experience a world-class, time-bound, and disciplined education, coupled with guaranteed job opportunities”, he also said addressing a gathering at the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University’s (KDU) Southern Campus in Sooriyawewa.

Though the Southern Campus has a brief history of only eight years, its impact on our nation has been profound, General Gunaratne added while recalling his last visit to the venue.

He expressed these remarks during a ceremony organized to open the newly constructed Officer Cadets’ Mess, Male and Female Accommodation Complexes and the launching of a Research Journal and a Magazine at the Campus on Friday (July 28).

The Chief Guest of the day, Gen. Gunaratne was received by the KDU Chancellor Gen. Shantha Kottegoda (Retd) together with Vice Chancellor Maj. Gen. Milinda Peiris upon his arrival at the venue and accompanied to witness the new amenities following respective opening ceremonies held at the auspicious time.

Emeritus Prof. Lalith De Silva conducted the Keynote Address for the launch of the ‘KDU Journal of Built Environment’ (KDU-J-BE) and Prof. Saman Yapa delivered the Keynote Speech for the launch of the Industrial Magazine ‘QUALITY- for Sustainable Future’ during the session. The e-versions of the same were also launched afterward.

The Defence Secretary during his speech appreciating the services of the KDU academic staff went on saying “Your commitment to fostering a research culture and intellectual curiosity is truly commendable.”

As we continue to develop and nurture the minds of our youth through quality education, we also reaffirm our commitment to producing professional officers who will serve Sri Lanka with dedication and integrity he said “These Officer Cadets will be the driving force behind our nation’s progress, contributing to a brighter and safer future for all”.

Urging students to seize this opportunity to expand their horizons, he remarked that “Education is not merely a means to secure a job; it is a lifelong journey of growth and self-discovery”.

Navy Commander Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, Army’s Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Sanjaya Wanasinghe, Ministry of Defence Additional Secretary (Defence) Dhammika Wijayasinghe, Additional Secretary (Parliamentary Affairs) Indika Wijegunawardena, Rector of the KDU Southern Campus Maj. Gen. Robin Jayasuriya, senior state and military officers, members of the KDU academic and administrative staffs and distinguished invitees were present at the occasion.