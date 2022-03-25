Two accomplices of gangster ‘Beral Sanka’ shot dead in Kadawatha
Two accomplices of underworld gangster ‘Beral Sanka’ have been shot dead last night (March 24) at 9th mile post in Kadawatha on the Colombo-Kandy Main Road.
Police said the victims were travelling on a motorcycle when they were gunned down by two shooters with T56 firearms who also arrived in a motorcycle.
The two individuals who sustained critical injuries were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital and the Kiribathgoda Hospital where they succumbed to injuries.
Police said the 30 and 31-year-old victims are residents of Peliyagoda.
Police investigations revealed that a rivalry between two underworld gangs is the reason for the shooting.
The Kadawatha Police are conducting further investigations.