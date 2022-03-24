Mar 24 2022 March 24, 2022 March 25, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka’s Ranidu crushes India’s Grandmaster Gukesh at 19th Delhi Open Chess Champs

Posted in

Chess game

India’s youngest ever Grandmaster D Gukesh suffered a crushing defeat against Sri Lanka’s Ranidu Dilshan Liyanage in the second round of the 19th Delhi International Open chess tournament on Wednesday (March 23).

It was a bad day for Gukesh, when nothing went right. Playing a French defence, the Indian held a comfortable position, but converting into a full point was not easy.

As the game progressed, Gukesh found it difficult as he was looking for a resounding victory.

Ranidu Liyanage maintained himself in the game, keeping the situation calm for a long period of time and later started through a seventh-ranked attack in the rook and minor piece endgame.

Share on FB