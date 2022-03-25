Sri Lanka to be prime Asian destination for tourists

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pointed out that obstacles should be removed and plans should be made to attract tourists through global promotional programmes.

He said Sri Lanka can be made the Asian destination of the tourists during an inspection visit to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority in Colombo 3 yesterday morning (March 24).

More than 260,000 tourists have arrived in the country in the first quarter of the year. That’s higher than last year’s overall tourist arrivals. The government expects to achieve the target of 1.3 million tourists by the end of the year. The President pointed out that all sectors of the tourism industry should be prepared to achieve this target.

(Source: Daily News)