Wimal: Government will lose majority soon

National Freedom Front (NFF) leader and former Minister Wimal Weerawansa said in Kandy yesterday that the SLPP dissidents would ensure that the government would lose its majority in Parliament.

“The situation in this country will further worsen with Basil Rajapaksa as the Finance Minister. We will soon make sure that the government doesn’t have a majority in Parliament. We came to Kandy today to present our proposals to the Maha Nayake Theras,” he said.

Commenting on the All-Party Conference held on Wednesday, Weerawansa said that he was not sure if UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe was using the government or if it was the other way around.

“The All Party Conference was convened to bring everyone together. The Finance Minister acted in a belligerent manner there. He wanted to fight with others there. We will no longer support any of the Rajapaksas,” he said, adding that they had left the government because they couldn’t bear to let the country be a colony again.

(Source: The Island – By Cyril Wimalasurendre)