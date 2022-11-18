Nov 18 2022 November 18, 2022 November 18, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Two persons shot dead in shootout with STF in Minuwangoda

Two individuals, who are said to be accomplices of the notorious underworld figure “Uragaha Indika” have been shot dead in a shootout with the Police Special Task Force (STF) at Polwatta in ​Minuwangoda this morning (November 18).

Police said the STF officers had carried out a raid in Minuwangoda to arrest the suspects wanted over the murder of a man in Uragaha on 24th August, 2022 and murder of a man and his 4-year-old child in Yakkalamulla on 19th October, 2022.

The suspects Milan Kosala alias Junda and Gamage Diluka alias Mula, residents of Poddala were killed during a shooting with the STF.

Meanwhile, an STF personnel sustained injuries during the shootout was admitted to Minuwangoda Hospital for treatment.

A T-56 Assault Rifle, A 12-bore shotgun, and a Rambo Knife were discovered in the possession of the slain criminals.

Minuwangoda Police is conducting further investigations.

