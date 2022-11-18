Two persons shot dead in shootout with STF in Minuwangoda

Two individuals, who are said to be accomplices of the notorious underworld figure “Uragaha Indika” have been shot dead in a shootout with the Police Special Task Force (STF) at Polwatta in ​Minuwangoda this morning (November 18).

Police said the STF officers had carried out a raid in Minuwangoda to arrest the suspects wanted over the murder of a man in Uragaha on 24th August, 2022 and murder of a man and his 4-year-old child in Yakkalamulla on 19th October, 2022.

The suspects Milan Kosala alias Junda and Gamage Diluka alias Mula, residents of Poddala were killed during a shooting with the STF.

Meanwhile, an STF personnel sustained injuries during the shootout was admitted to Minuwangoda Hospital for treatment.

A T-56 Assault Rifle, A 12-bore shotgun, and a Rambo Knife were discovered in the possession of the slain criminals.

Minuwangoda Police is conducting further investigations.