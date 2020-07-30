Two officials from the Kelaniya and Kolonnawa district secretariats have been arrested while transporting 250 grams of crystal methamphetamine, also known as ‘ice’.

Police said that the car, in which suspects were transporting the drugs, has also been taken into custody.

The arrests were made in the Pattiya Junction area in Peliyagoda.

Western Province Senior DIG Deshabandu Thennakoon said that the suspects and contraband which has a street value of Rs. 2.5 million was taken into custody while being transported in a car in Kelaniya.