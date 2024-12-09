U.S. Ambassador discusses energy future with Sri Lanka’s Energy Minister
U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, met today (December 9) with Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody to discuss Sri Lanka’s energy future.
The two leaders focused on their shared commitment to ensuring energy affordability, sustainability and security for the country.
Ambassador Chung highlighted the U.S. government’s support for Sri Lanka through USAID, emphasizing ongoing efforts to assist Sri Lankan partners in key areas.
These include climate adaptation in agriculture, fisheries, and tourism, as well as advancing waste management initiatives.
Additionally, the U.S. is supporting innovation in circular economy practices and green finance, all aimed at building a greener and stronger future for Sri Lanka.
Environmentally conscious large economies are finding that renewable energy costs much more than fossil fuel dependant energy. Hydro energy is also totally unreliable.
The best a resource poor Nation such as SL could do is to pull a transmission line from India. The capital we save can be used to develop transport, power distribution and cable internet which will enhance capacity for export oriented services and products.