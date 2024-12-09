U.S. Ambassador discusses energy future with Sri Lanka’s Energy Minister

Posted by Editor on December 9, 2024 - 5:16 pm

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, met today (December 9) with Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody to discuss Sri Lanka’s energy future.

The two leaders focused on their shared commitment to ensuring energy affordability, sustainability and security for the country.

Ambassador Chung highlighted the U.S. government’s support for Sri Lanka through USAID, emphasizing ongoing efforts to assist Sri Lankan partners in key areas.

These include climate adaptation in agriculture, fisheries, and tourism, as well as advancing waste management initiatives.

Additionally, the U.S. is supporting innovation in circular economy practices and green finance, all aimed at building a greener and stronger future for Sri Lanka.