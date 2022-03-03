Udaya Gammanpila, Wimal Weerawansa removed

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa removed Udaya Gammanpila and Wimal Weerwansa from their ministerial portfolios with effect from today (March 03) evening, as per the powers vested in him by the constitution.

Accordingly, Minister Gamini Lokuge has been appointed as the new Minister of Energy (Former Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila).

The portfolio of Minister of Power held by Gamini Lokuge has been awarded to Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

Minister Wanniarachchi previously held the post of Minister of Transport, Dilum Amunugama has been appointed as the new Minister of Transport.

Minister of Education Dinesh Gunawardena is set to assume a new portfolio while Parliamentarian SB Dissanayake has been sworn in as the new Minister of Industries (Former Minister of Industries Wimal Weerawansa).