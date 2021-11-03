Ukraine, Sri Lanka to establish intergovernmental economic commission

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Sri Lankan counterpart Gotabaya Rajapaksa have agreed on the establishment of a bilateral intergovernmental economic commission.

This issue was discussed at a meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the COP 26 climate conference in Glasgow, Ukrinform reports, referring to the Twitter account of the Ukrainian head of state.

“During a conversation with Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Glasgow, we agreed to establish a bilateral intergovernmental economic commission between Ukraine and Sri Lanka.”

“We discussed the development of cooperation in the field of tourism, student education and intensification of bilateral cooperation,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian head of state also met with Liberian President George Weah.