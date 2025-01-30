UN offers support for Sri Lanka’s asset search and anti-corruption efforts

The United Nations has stated that its agencies are ready to cooperate in locating hidden assets that the Sri Lankan government hopes to find.

Marc-André Franche, the UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, made this statement during a discussion with Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.

Mr. Franche emphasized the importance of Sri Lanka working closely with the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission, based in New York, and expressed full support for the government’s efforts to prevent corruption and fraud.

He also pledged to provide financial aid for these initiatives.

During the discussion, Mr. Franche praised Sri Lanka for the humane treatment given to the Rohingya refugees rescued off the Sri Lankan coastline.

Mr. Franche further mentioned that the United Nations Secretary-General is expected to visit Sri Lanka by the end of the year.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath remarked that the recent elections were a historic event, with the Sri Lankan people electing a new government with a large majority, free of ethnic or provincial divisions. He also stated that the government is committed to expediting the return of land ownership to the people in the Northern and Eastern Provinces.

Additionally, the Foreign Minister requested that efforts be made to increase the recruitment of Sri Lankan military personnel for the United Nations Peacekeeping Forces.