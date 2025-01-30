American Airlines jet collides with helicopter near Washington’s Reagan Airport

Posted by Editor on January 30, 2025 - 10:46 am

A passenger jet and a U.S. Army helicopter collided in midair and crashed into the Potomac River near Washington’s Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night.

Officials confirmed multiple bodies have been recovered, but no survivors have been found. The jet, operated by American Airlines, had 64 people on board, including 60 passengers and 4 crew members. The helicopter was carrying three soldiers.

Witnesses at the airport expressed concern and shock as they gathered for information. One woman, in tears, was unsure if her loved one had been on the plane.

The U.S. Army confirmed the helicopter was from Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Emergency responders from various agencies launched a search and rescue operation, while airport operations were temporarily halted.

President Donald Trump offered condolences and praised the first responders. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated that the crash occurred while the PSA Airlines flight, operated for American Airlines, was approaching Reagan National.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision. This is the first fatal U.S. passenger airline accident since 2009, though recent near-miss incidents have raised safety concerns.