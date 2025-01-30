Industry Minister Handunnetti reviews Lanka Mineral Sands factory operations

Posted by Editor on January 30, 2025 - 11:33 am

Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sunil Handunnetti, participated in an inspection of the Lanka Mineral Sands Limited (LMSL) factory in Pulmoddai on January 29, 2025.

During his visit, several key issues were discussed regarding the company’s operations and future plans.

Minister Handunnetti addressed the accumulation of 103,000 metric tons of ilmenite and other mineral sands that had been stored in warehouses for several months. He confirmed that these materials would be sold as soon as possible, once all necessary legal procedures were completed.

The Minister also emphasized the importance of providing proper training to employees who had been hired through political influence. He stated that these individuals would be redirected to appropriate tasks based on their qualifications.

Another critical issue discussed was the salary concerns of employees. Minister Handunnetti highlighted the urgency of resolving these matters promptly to ensure the well-being of the workforce.

In order to address illegal activities related to mineral sand resources, the Minister requested assistance from the Police Special Task Force (STF) to take control of the situation.

Furthermore, Minister Handunnetti stressed the need to attract private sector investment to acquire the technology and capital necessary to enhance the value of the minerals after refining.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, Arun Hemachandra, Trincomalee District MP, Roshan Akmeemana, and officials from LMSL, including General Manager Mahesh Abeysekera, as well as Additional Secretaries of the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Indika and Mahesh Abeysekera.