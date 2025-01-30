Sri Lankan Prime Minister stresses humanitarian focus in “Clean Sri Lanka” program

Posted by Editor on January 30, 2025 - 11:58 am

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya emphasized the humanitarian objectives at the heart of the “Clean Sri Lanka” program, calling for a transformative shift in public attitudes and behavior.

Speaking at the Colombo District Coordination Committee meeting on January 29, 2025 at the District Secretariat in Narahenpita, Prime Minister Amarasuriya outlined the comprehensive goals of the initiative, which extend beyond environmental cleanliness.

The meeting focused on key issues such as the allocation of land for an explosives warehouse in the Colombo District, development plans for local government institutions, and community empowerment efforts, all of which align with the broader aims of the “Clean Sri Lanka” initiative.

Additionally, the discussions addressed ongoing concerns, including resolving conflicts over paddy lands along the boundary between Maharagama and Kesbewa, the urgent removal of waste from the Colombo Main Bus Stand, and halting the unsafe disposal of garbage into the Niripola paddy fields in Seethawaka.

Reiterating the public’s desire for change, as expressed in the last election, Prime Minister Amarasuriya stressed that the government must meet these expectations. She noted that “Clean Sri Lanka” is not solely about environmental cleanup, policy enforcement, or legal measures but also about cultivating a higher standard of behavior and quality human relationships.

“The change must begin at an individual level. People need to decide how they can make a difference in their own spaces. Sensitivity and quality service to the public are paramount to ensuring satisfaction with the services provided. This is not a transformation that can be achieved through official directives alone,” the Prime Minister stated.

The government remains fully committed to the success of the “Clean Sri Lanka” program, aiming for a cleaner, more organized, and community-driven future by involving all stakeholders in the initiative.