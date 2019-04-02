The United Nations sub-committee on Prevention of Torture will arrive in Sri Lanka, today (April 02).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that a contingent comprising of four members will arrive today (April 02) and remain in the country until the 12th of this month.

The objective of the visit is to examine the treatment of people deprived of their liberty and the safeguards in place for their protection against torture and ill-treatment.

The group is scheduled to meet Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana tomorrow (April 03) and will also hold discussions with various Human Rights organizations.

The subcommittee will visit places of deprivation of liberty and will hold discussions on Sri Lanka establishing an independent National Preventive Mechanism.

(News 1st)