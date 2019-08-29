Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) Dr. Sinniah Sivaruban, who was arrested by the Jaffna Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) while serving at the Palai Hospital, has requested TID officers to increase the security of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He has further revealed that a group of gunmen has been deployed by the Tamil Diaspora to assassinate Rajapaksa in the run up to the next Presidential Poll.

Dr. Sivaruban told TID officers that the Tamil Diaspora, having realised it would be difficult to assassinate Rajapaksa with the help of former LTTE cadres, has assigned that task to gangsters of the underworld. He had further confided to TID that the Tamil Diaspora has pumped a lot of cash to underworld figures to accomplish the task.

Dr. Sivaruban has also told the TID that besides Rajapaksa, the other VIPs in the hit list of the Tamil Diaspora include Parliamentarian Douglas Devananda and former Minister Karuna Amman.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Rasadi Gamage)