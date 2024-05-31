Underworld Figure “Midigama Ruwan” Extradited to Sri Lanka from Dubai

Notorious underworld figure and drug trafficker Ruwan Jayasekara, also known as “Midigama Ruwan,” was brought back to Sri Lanka from Dubai today (May 31) by a team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), according to Police Spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa.

Jayasekara is accused of planning the escape attempt of infamous drug trafficker Nadun Chinthaka, alias “Harak Kata,” from the CID headquarters in Colombo. “Harak Kata” was arrested by Dubai authorities last year and later deported to Sri Lanka.

In March, it was reported that “Midigama Ruwan,” who is the brother-in-law of Nadun Chinthaka, had been arrested by the Dubai Police based on an Interpol warrant and was likely to be extradited to Sri Lanka. The Dubai police arrested “Midigama Ruwan” following a clash in a nightclub.

Jayasekara is considered one of the two individuals who led Harak Kata’s drug network after Harak Kata’s arrest in Madagascar and extradition to Sri Lanka. He is also said to have planned an attack on the CID headquarters in Colombo to free Nadun Chinthaka, a plot that was ultimately foiled.