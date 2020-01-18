United National Front (UNF) leaders have decided to form an alliance headed by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, Parliamentarian Mano Ganesan revealed in a twitter message.

Ganesan said UNF leaders met Premadasa at his office yesterday (17) to discuss on the formation of an alliance.

According to Ganesan Jathika Hela Urumaya( JHU) General Secretary Patali Champika Ranawaka, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) Leader Rauff Hakeem , Palany Thigambaram and Rajitha Senaratne participated in the discussions.

Ganesan noted that the group had decided to talk to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

Sajith’s faction demanded Sajith be appointed leader but Ranil Wickremesinghe’s faction did not agree. Wickremesinghe had also disagreed on taking a vote to choose the leader.

