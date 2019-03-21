The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Resolution on Sri Lanka was adopted at the 40th session of the UNHRC held in Geneva, today (21).

The resolution co-sponsored by Sri Lanka is termed A/HRC/40/L.1 and was also endorsed by Canada, Germany, Montenegro, North Macedonia, the United Kingdom, and Northern Ireland.

The Resolution was presented by the core group on Sri Lanka and was passed at the UNHRC without a vote.

Titled “Promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka”, the rollover resolution requests the Office of the High Commissioner to continue to assess progress on the implementation of its recommendation and other relevant processes related to reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka.

This Resolution grants Sri Lanka a two-year extension on the 30/1 Resolution passed in 2015.

(Source: Ada Derana)