United States will continue to support Sri Lanka – Victoria Nuland
The United States will continue to support Sri Lanka through its economic crisis, U.S. Under Secretary Victoria Nuland has assured.
She made these remarks when she met Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry, who is currently in the United States.
“The United States will continue to support Sri Lanka through its economic crisis, and we will work together to support a free and prosperous region,” Nuland tweeted.
