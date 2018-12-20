A group of UNP MPs plan to oppose a potential move by its high-ups to appoint Wasantha Senanayake as a Cabinet Minister.

UNP MP Ranjan Ramanayake yesterday told the Daily News that they would oppose characters such as Senanayake, who are in the habit of crossing over to other parties at any given opportunity, must not be given any ministerial portfolios.

“Besides Wasantha Senanayake is an MP rejected by the public for his lack of commitment to anyone or any thing,” he added.

Meanwhile, reliable sources said that MPs Sarath Fonseka, A.H.M. Fowzie, Piyasena Gamage and Range Bandara will not be given Cabinet portfolios.

(Source: Daily News – By Duminda Senarath)