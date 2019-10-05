Media Spokesman of the United National Party Minister Harin Fernando says the UNP does not formulate political plans based on court rulings.

Speaking during a media briefing in Colombo, Minister Fernando said the UNP has a formula to win the upcoming Presidential Election.

He claimed the UNP group including Minister Sajith Premadasa prefers if Gotabaya Rajapaksa enters the Presidential race, adding the UNP does not fear him.

Fernando said the UNP waited for the appropriate time and took timely decisions pertaining to the Presidential Election.

He explained that the heats are over and now they are ready for the finals.

The Minister even charged the whole fiasco could be a move to receive sympathy votes.

(Source: News Radio)