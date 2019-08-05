Following a clash which took place between a group from the Wellawatta- Mayura place housing complex and a group of labourers in a contract company last night, 6 individuals were injured including three police officers.

The injured have been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital and the Kalubowila Teaching hospital.

However, the situation of unrest has been curbed by the security forces.

The Police and the Special Task Force were deployed to the location for security.