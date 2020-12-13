Isolation curfew imposed in several parts of Colombo will be lifted tomorrow, while several areas will be under lockdown from tomorrow, the 14th of December.

Accordingly, the following areas will be no longer under isolation from 5.00 am tomorrow:

Colombo District:

Sirisanda Sevana Housing Scheme (Grandpass police area)

Sirimuthu Uyana (Grandpass police area)

Lakhiru Sevana Railway Housing Scheme (Maligawatte police area)

Sirisara Uyana (Borella police area)

Gampaha District:

Wattala police area: Kerwalapitiya*, Hekitta, Kurunduhena, Evariwatta, and Welikadamulla* Grama Niladhari Divisions

*Except for the below-mentioned areas under the relevant Grama Niladhari Divisions

Meanwhile, the following areas will be newly declared isolated areas from 5.00 am tomorrow:

Colombo District:

Mayura Place (Wellawatta Police area)

Gampaha District:

Wattala police area: Naiduwa area (Kerwalapitiya Grama Niladhari Division), Duwe Watta area (Welikadamulla Grama Niladhari Division)

Nittambuwa police area: Areas under Warana Pansala Road, Kaththota Road, and Hidra Mawatha in Thihariya-North and Thihariya-East Grama Niladhari Divisions

Kalutara District:

Bulathsinhala Divisional Secretariat: Wegangalla North and Wegangalla-West Grama Niladari Divisions

In addition, the following areas will remain under isolation until further notice.

Colombo District:

Modara, Kotahena, Grandpass, Aduruppu Street, Dam Street, Keselwatta, Maligawatta, Dematagoda, and Maradana police areas

Slave Island police area: Wekanda and Hunupitiya Grama Niladhari Divisions

Wellampitiya police area: Salamulla Grama Niladhari Division, Laksanda Sevana Housing Scheme

South of Ferguson Road 60-Watta area of Cinnamon Gardens Police area

Kokila Road of Wellawatta police area

Gampaha District:

Peliyagoda police area: Peliyagodawatta, Peliyagoda, and Meegahawatta Grama Niladhari Divisions

MC Housing Scheme of Thaladuwa Grama Niladhari Division Weyangoda police area: Nidahas Mawatha of Hiripitiya-South Grama Niladhari Division