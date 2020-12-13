Prime Minister directs National Research Council to expedite tests on indigenous medicine for COVID-19
Posted in Local News
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has informed the National Research Council (NRC) of Sri Lanka to expedite the process of scientific validation of indigenous medicines and treatments developed for COVID-19.
Accordingly, the Prime Minister instructed the Council to work on scientifically proving the effectiveness of an indigenous cure presented by the University of Colombo, a medicine presented by Prof. Harsha Subasinghe and Indika Jagoda together with the medicinal syrup presented by Dr. Dammika Bandara from Kegalle.
