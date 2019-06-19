US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not travel to Sri Lanka as previously announced due to unavoidable scheduling conflicts during his upcoming visit to the Indo-Pacific region.

In a statement, the Embassy said Pompeo is scheduled to accompany President Donald Trump to the G20 Summit in Japan.

The Embassy said Secretary Pompeo regretted that he was no longer able to visit Colombo at this time.

While regretting the development, the US Embassy said Secretary Pompeo hopes to travel to Sri Lanka at a later date to underscore the strong partnership with Sri Lanka, which is rooted in a commitment to democracy, economic growth and a free, open Indo-Pacific region.

It added the United States remains committed to the objectives and looks forward to building on the longstanding partnership with Sri Lanka.