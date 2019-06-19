A drug trafficker was arrested by the STF with 1.2 kgs of heroin worth over Rs.7 million in possession at Katubedda Junction in Ratmalana yesterday.

The suspect, a notorious drug peddler, was arrested during a raid carried out based on information received by the intelligence division of the Police Special Task Force (STF).

The trafficker was arrested following a tip off. The STF also seized a car and two mobile phones along with the suspect.

The arrested suspect and the drugs have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations, the STF said.