UNP Parliamentarians Kabir Hashim and Abdul Haleem have sworn into the ministerial positions held by them before tendering their resignations, according to the Presidential media unit.

The duo were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena this morning.

Kabir Hashim was reinstated as the Minister of Highways & Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development, while M.H.M. Haleem was reinstated as the Minister of Postal Services & Muslim Religious Affairs.