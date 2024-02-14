USAID chief urges Sri Lankan President to address concerns about Online Safety Act

USAID Administrator Samantha Power has urged Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to address concerns about the potential impact of the Online Safety Act on freedom of expression.

The head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) brought this up during a virtual conversation with the Sri Lankan leader on Tuesday (February 13).

Power has “encouraged President Wickremesinghe to address concerns about the potential impact of the Online Safety Act on freedom of expression, as well as investment in Sri Lanka’s vibrant digital economy,” according to a USAID statement.

The USAID chief discussed the island nation’s economic reform agenda as well as the importance of democratic governance and a consultative legislative process.

She expressed USAID’s commitment to working with President Wickremesinghe on addressing difficult economic challenges.

Power also highlighted the strong support of the U.S. for freedom of expression and association.