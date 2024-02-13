Healthcare services in Sri Lanka declared as Essential Public Service

Posted by Editor on February 13, 2024 - 9:02 pm

The Sri Lankan President issued a special gazette notification declaring healthcare as an essential public service.

As per the instructions of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake issued the announcement on Tuesday (February 13).

This notification has been issued pursuant to the powers vested in the President under Section 2 of the Essential Public Service Act No. 61 of 1979.

It reads that “all service, work or labour, of any description whatsoever, necessary or required to be done in connection with the maintenance, and the reception, care feeding, and treatment, of patients in hospitals, nursing homes, dispensaries, and other similar institution” are considered essential to the life of the community.