Sri Lanka Government issues announcement on Presidential and General elections

Posted by Editor on February 13, 2024 - 1:05 pm

The President’s Media Division (PMD) issued a special announcement today (February 13) regarding the upcoming presidential and general elections in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the Presidential Election will be held within the mandated period and will adhere to the current timeline.

According to the PMD, the General Election will be held in 2025 with financial provisions to be provided for in the 2025 budget.

Emphasizing that the Election Commission is responsible for conducting the polls, the PMD asserted the government will be communicating with the election body “as and when required”.