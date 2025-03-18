Valuation officer arrested for Rs. 50,000 bribe in Kurunegala

Posted by Editor on March 18, 2025 - 8:00 am

A valuation officer who accepted a bribe of Rs. 50,000 has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The suspect was taken into custody following a complaint lodged by a resident of Bauddhaloka Mawatha, Kurunegala.

She had allegedly demanded the bribe in exchange for facilitating a reduction in the stamp duty payable to the government for the deed of a freehold land registered under the complainant’s name.

Accordingly, the valuation officer, who was serving in the Provincial Revenue Department of the North Western Provincial Council, was arrested yesterday (March 17) by the Bribery Commission near her official desk at her workplace.

The arrested suspect is to be presented before the Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court.