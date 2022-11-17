Vehicle registration fees and several other fees revised from tomorrow

The Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) has revised the motor vehicle registration fees and other vehicle related fees from tomorrow (18 November).

A Gazette notification (2306/02) in this regard was issued on Monday (November 14), by the Transport and Highways Minister Bandula Gunawardena.

The regulation has been made by the Minister under section 237 of the Motor Traffic Act (Chapter 203).

Cited as the Motor Traffic (Fees) Regulations No. 04 of 2022, the regulations shall come into force on 18th November, 2022.

Accordingly, the annual revenue license fees, fees for first registration of vehicles, fees for delayed first registration, fees for registration of new owner, delayed registration of new owner, fees for issuing duplicate of a certificate of registration, fees for registration of garages and other miscellaneous fees have been increased.

Click here to read the full list of revised fees.