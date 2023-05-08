Vehicles which have not renewed revenue licences for 5 years to be blacklisted
Posted in Local News
Vehicles in Sri Lanka that have not obtained revenue licenses for more than 05 years will be removed from the information system of the Department of Motor Traffic.
Making a special statement, Motor Traffic Commissioner General Nishantha Anuruddha stated that although 8.3 million vehicles have currently been registered in the Department of Motor Traffic, only 6 million vehicles have been registered through the QR code system.
Accordingly, relevant vehicles will be removed from the information system with the help of District Motor Vehicle Inspectors, he said.