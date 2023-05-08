Man arrested at BIA with over 7 kg of gold worth Rs. 152.5 Million

An individual has been arrested today (May 08) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle around 7 kg of gold valued at around Rs. 152.5 million into the country.

The 43-year-old man, a resident of Colombo 10 arrived at the BIA from Dubai was arrested by Police Narcotic Bureau officers at the airport.

He had concealed the gold stocks around his waist. Officers have found 42 gold biscuits weighing 4 kilograms and 942 grams and gold jewellery weighing 2 kilograms and 54 grams from the suspect’s possession.

The passenger and the stock of contraband were handed over to the Airport Customs for further investigations.