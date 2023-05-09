Police arrest main suspect involved in death of 16-year-old girl in Kalutara

The main suspect involved in the suspicious death of a 16-year-old girl in Kalutara area has been arrested by the police.

The 29-year-old suspect had been arrested by police in the Hikkaduwa area, a short while ago based on the information received by Kalutara HQI Ruwan Wijesinghe that the suspect is hiding in the Galle area.

A group of crime division officers headed by Crime Division OIC Inspector Dhammka Silva had carried out the raid in the Hikkaduwa area.

The suspect had allegedly accompanied the teenage girl, who was later found dead near the railway track, to the hotel room in Kalutara.

The suspect is to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court to obtain detention orders.