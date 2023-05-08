Prices of wheat flour and sugar increased

The price of a kilogram of wheat flour has been increased by Rs. 10 while the price of a kilogram of sugar has been increased by Rs. 25 with immediate effect.

This was announced by the Essential Food Commodities Importers and Traders Association.

This price revision has taken place after yesterday’s (May 07) announcement by the Ministry of Finance that the Customs duty concession of Rs. 3 per kilogram of wheat flour has been removed.

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya however said that there will be no change in the price of wheat flour due to the duty revision.