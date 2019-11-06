Ven. Kashyapa Thera calls off protest fast
Ven. Ududumbara Kashyapa Thera has called off his protest fast after receiving letters from Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Minister Sajith Premadasa stating that the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Agreement will not be signed.
Kashyapa Thera commenced a protest fast last morning (05), calling for the government not to ink the MCC Agreement with the United States.
Bravo Ven. Thera, that indeed is the wise choice…yes we need the ilk of you to guide our younger generations to be patriotic sons & daughters of Sri Lanka in this inevitable dawning of the new future at hand and it would be great loss to the nation to be bereft of you in this instance, due to your fasting-to-death in protest of this, evidently, crafty agreement that is inimical to Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and national security.
It is obvious that this bogus Patriot couldn’t survive without food for 24 hours despite the generous supply of Lemon Puffs by Wimal W.
So, this toothless Sinhala Buddhist Bulldog believed in the piece of sh*t written by Mod*dasa and his Boss and called off his fast to death.
My Dear Ven. Ududumbara Kashyapa Thera,
Your leadership talent is admirable.
You should team up with Gon Mangala and work for the LGBTIQ cause in Sri Lanka.
I have placed an order for 4KG of Chicken Curry to be delivered to this cardboard Patriot through Kapruka.