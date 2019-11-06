Nov 06 2019 November 6, 2019 November 6, 2019 3Comments by Administrator

Ven. Kashyapa Thera calls off protest fast

Ven. Ududumbara Kashyapa Thera has called off his protest fast after receiving letters from Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Minister Sajith Premadasa stating that the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Agreement will not be signed.

Kashyapa Thera commenced a protest fast last morning (05), calling for the government not to ink the MCC Agreement with the United States.

