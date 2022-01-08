Veteran actor Robin Fernando passes away

Veteran actor Robin Fernando passed away today morning (January 08) at the age of 84 years, family sources said.

He was introduced to film director Titus Thotawatte by Ariyaratne Kahawita and he debuted in ‘Chandiya’ directed by Titus Thotawatte in 1965.

He had acted in more than 80 Sinhala movies including Hathara Kendare, Ran Onchilla, Bindunu Hadawath, Sagarika, Sihasuna, Sikuruliya, Nivena Ginna, Bambara Geethaya. In 1983, Fernando directed his first film Sura Doothiyo, which was based on real life incidents. His last direction came through Ninja Sri Lanka.

Fernando is well known for working as a stunt coordinator in Sri Lankan cinema.

He has also made appearances in a number of teledramas namely Bogala Sawundiris, Damini, Ira Batu Tharuwa, Sangramaya, Sekku Gedara, Urumaya Soya and Wansakkarayo.