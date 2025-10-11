Video emerges showing lawyer threatening police officer after court incident

Sri Lanka Police say video footage obtained from the Mount Lavinia Court premises shows a senior lawyer verbally abusing, threatening, and obstructing the same police officer involved in the alleged assault incident that occurred on October 10, 2025.

According to the Police, the footage has been handed over as case evidence and is now part of an ongoing investigation led by the Mount Lavinia Police. Statements have also been recorded from several individuals who were present at the court premises at the time.

The incident took place when a lawyer was taking his car out of the Mount Lavinia Court premises, during which it was alleged that a police officer assaulted him. The officer was arrested by the Mount Lavinia Police, produced before the court, and remanded until October 13, 2025.

Meanwhile, police have also launched a separate investigation into allegations that another senior lawyer, who was present with the assaulted lawyer, verbally abused, threatened, and obstructed the same police officer in the performance of his duties soon after the alleged assault.

Further investigations are being carried out under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of the Mount Lavinia Division.