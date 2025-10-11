Deputy Defence Minister visits Army Headquarters on 76th Anniversary

Posted by Editor on October 11, 2025 - 4:12 pm

The Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), paid an official visit to the Sri Lanka Army Headquarters yesterday (October 10).

Arriving at the Headquarters on the occasion of the 76th Army Anniversary, the Deputy Minister was warmly received by the Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, and accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Addressing the top-ranking officers of the Sri Lanka Army, Maj. Gen. Jayasekara (Retd), on behalf of the President, extended his heartfelt appreciation to the Army for its unwavering commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty, its contribution to post-conflict reconstruction, and its efficient response to natural disasters and national emergencies.

Reflecting on his own experiences in the Army, he emphasized the enduring importance of discipline as the foundation of military professionalism. He urged officers to uphold discipline through example, mentorship, and firm but fair enforcement of military standards.

The Deputy Minister also underscored the importance of maintaining high professional standards while ensuring transparency and accountability in all aspects of military service.

He highlighted the necessity of adopting a versatile and adaptive approach to effectively respond to evolving national security and development challenges in nation-building.

Addressing the issue of corruption, the Deputy Minister called for uncompromising integrity in the management of military resources and operations. “Any form of corruption, however small, erodes public trust and undermines the very values we are sworn to protect. Transparency and accountability must be non-negotiable across the chain of command,” he stated.

He further emphasized the critical role of command responsibility and supervision in ensuring both operational efficiency and the welfare of soldiers. “Their physical and mental well-being, professional growth, operational readiness, and overall welfare must be key priorities,” he noted, adding that equal attention must be given to the welfare of disabled and retired personnel and the families of war heroes.

He also stressed the importance of safeguarding arms and ammunition, noting that every piece of military hardware must be guarded with the utmost vigilance, leaving no room for lapses. He urged all senior officers to tighten oversight, improve inventory management, and ensure the highest standards in securing critical military assets.

Concluding his address, the Deputy Minister reaffirmed the government’s unwavering support for the Sri Lanka Army and expressed confidence in its ability to meet future challenges with professionalism, unity, and resilience.

A distinguished gathering of senior officers, including the Chief of Staff, Principal Staff Officers, Directors, and other high-ranking officials, was present during the Deputy Minister’s address at Army Headquarters.