PUCSL to decide on electricity tariff hike on October 14, 2025

October 11, 2025

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) is set to announce its final decision on the proposed electricity tariff revision on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

The decision will determine the new electricity pricing structure for the coming months.

According to PUCSL Director Jayanath Herath, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has proposed a 6.8 percent increase in electricity tariffs.

Explaining the reason behind the proposal, Nandana Udayakumara, Vice President of the CEB Technical Engineers and Supervisors Association, said the tariff hike has become unavoidable due to the authorities’ failure to properly implement the Board’s restructuring programs.

Meanwhile, M. D. R. Athula, Chairman of the Electricity Users’ Association, cautioned that the Board of Directors’ operational expenses, which currently stand at about Rs. 1.5 million, could rise to nearly Rs. 10 million if the CEB is divided under the planned restructuring process.

The PUCSL’s ruling will come at a crucial time, as electricity pricing remains a major concern for both consumers and industry stakeholders.