Police warn legal action against Wimal Weerawansa over false statements

Posted by Editor on October 10, 2025 - 6:53 pm

Former Member of Parliament and Leader of the National Freedom Front (NFF) Wimal Weerawansa appeared before the Tangalle Divisional Crime Investigation Unit on October 9, 2025 to give a statement regarding a media comment he made earlier this month.

Police said Weerawansa was summoned to provide clarifications in connection with an investigation into remarks he made during a media briefing held on October 2, 2025. His comments related to a suspect named Weerasinghege Sanath, also known as “Beliatte Sana” or “Puwakdandawe Sana,” who had been arrested by the Tangalle Crime Investigation Division on October 2, 2025.

During his statement to the police, Weerawansa said he had never met or seen the suspect and had no knowledge of him being an active member of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP).

He further explained that his earlier comment, stating “drug trafficking and drug raids take place with state involvement,” was meant as a general observation about the country’s situation and not directed at any specific case.

Weerawansa added that his claim about the suspect being the owner of the boat used to transport drugs was based on media reports available at that time.

He also clarified that during the last local government election period, when the President visited Tangalle, he had heard that the President had a meal at a hotel in the area, and not at the suspect’s residence, as some had alleged.

Weerawansa further said that his belief about the delay in the suspect’s arrest due to possible state interference was only a personal assumption.

According to the police, he did not present any evidence to support the statements he made during the October 2 media briefing.

The Police said legal action will be taken by reporting the matter to the Court if it is found that any knowingly false or misleading statements were made or spread.

The Tangalle Divisional Crime Investigation Unit continues its investigations into the incident.