Sri Lanka announces major Cabinet reshuffle to drive development

Posted by Editor on October 10, 2025 - 9:20 am

The Sri Lankan Government has announced a major Cabinet reshuffle aimed at accelerating national development priorities in line with the 2026 Budget.

The new Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers took oaths before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this morning (October 10) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Cabinet Ministers

The following Cabinet Ministers have been sworn in:

Bimal Niroshan Rathnayake – Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Anura Karunathilaka – Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Dr. H. M. Susil Ranasinghe – Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply

Deputy Ministers

The following Deputy Ministers have been sworn in: