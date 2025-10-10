Sri Lanka announces major Cabinet reshuffle to drive development
The Sri Lankan Government has announced a major Cabinet reshuffle aimed at accelerating national development priorities in line with the 2026 Budget.
The new Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers took oaths before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this morning (October 10) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.
Cabinet Ministers
The following Cabinet Ministers have been sworn in:
- Bimal Niroshan Rathnayake – Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development
- Anura Karunathilaka – Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation
- Dr. H. M. Susil Ranasinghe – Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply
Deputy Ministers
The following Deputy Ministers have been sworn in:
- Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando – Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning
- T. B. Sarath – Deputy Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply
- M. Muneer – Deputy Minister of Religious and Cultural Affairs
- Eranga Gunasekara – Deputy Minister of Urban Development
- Dr. Muditha Hansaka Wijemuni – Deputy Minister of Health
- Aravinda Senarath Vitharana – Deputy Minister of Lands and Irrigation
- H. M. Dinindu Saman Kumara – Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs
- U. D. Nishantha Jayaweera – Deputy Minister of Economic Development
- Dr. Kaushalya Ariyarathne – Deputy Minister of Mass Media
- M. I. M. Arkam – Deputy Minister of Energy
