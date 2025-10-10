Two three-wheeler drivers arrested for overcharging foreign tourists
Sri Lanka Police have launched investigations into two separate incidents where excessive fares were charged from two foreign women who were visiting Sri Lanka earlier this month.
According to the Police Tourist Division, the complaints were filed by a Brazilian national and a Belgian national who had arrived in the country for tours on October 2 and October 5, 2025.
Investigations have revealed that the two three-wheeler drivers involved had charged amounts higher than the standard fare, Rs. 10,000 from one tourist and Rs. 30,000 from the other.
The suspects, aged 40 and 48, are residents of Imbulgoda and Wellampitiya. Both have been arrested and handed over to the Kurunduwatta and Kollupitiya Police Stations for further investigations.
